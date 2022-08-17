ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Hits Market Capitalization of $47.84 Million

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00013425 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

