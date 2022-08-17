APENFT Hits 1-Day Volume of $33.65 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $177.25 million and approximately $33.65 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,933.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004223 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00128579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035506 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00068452 BTC.

About APENFT

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

