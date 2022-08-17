Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.86

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 600098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

