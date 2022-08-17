Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Short Interest Update

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,820,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 14,290,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Anywhere Real Estate

In related news, EVP Nashira W. Layade sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,410.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HOUS traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.27. 759,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,521. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.35.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.34). Anywhere Real Estate had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

