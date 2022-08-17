AnimalGo Reaches Market Cap of $13.71 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $13.71 million and $482,014.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,645.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004250 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00128872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00035269 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00069424 BTC.

About AnimalGo

GOM2 is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net.

AnimalGo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

