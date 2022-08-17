Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 34.04% and a negative net margin of 81.45%.
Angion Biomedica Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on ANGN. Oppenheimer downgraded Angion Biomedica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Angion Biomedica
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Angion Biomedica at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Angion Biomedica
Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Angion Biomedica (ANGN)
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.