Analyzing Renovacor (RCOR) and Its Competitors

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) is one of 267 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Renovacor to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renovacor and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Renovacor alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renovacor N/A -$14.10 million -2.26 Renovacor Competitors $754.43 million $143.37 million 3.63

Renovacor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Renovacor. Renovacor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovacor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Renovacor Competitors 641 3511 10248 150 2.68

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Renovacor and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Renovacor currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,172.73%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 77.17%. Given Renovacor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Renovacor is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of Renovacor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Renovacor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Renovacor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovacor N/A -55.38% -43.63% Renovacor Competitors -4,291.98% -197.46% -32.90%

Risk & Volatility

Renovacor has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovacor’s rivals have a beta of 0.72, suggesting that their average stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Renovacor rivals beat Renovacor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Renovacor

(Get Rating)

Renovacor, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). The company's lead product candidate is REN-001, a recombinant adeno-associated virus 9-based gene therapy designed to deliver a functional BAG3 gene to augment BAG3 protein levels in cardiomyocytes, and slow or halt progression of BAG3 DCM. It is also developing a pipeline of BAG3-associated gene therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need associated with mutations in the BAG3 gene and mechanistically linked to BAG3's expression and function. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Renovacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.