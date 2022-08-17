Analyzing Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX)

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) and Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Olaplex and Human Pheromone Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million 17.04 $220.78 million $0.40 39.28 Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Olaplex and Human Pheromone Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Human Pheromone Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Olaplex currently has a consensus target price of $26.58, indicating a potential upside of 70.58%. Given Olaplex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Human Pheromone Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Olaplex beats Human Pheromone Sciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

About Human Pheromone Sciences

Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products containing synthetic human pheromones and other mood enhancing compounds in the United States and internationally. It provides a line of fragrance and toiletry products for men and women under the Natural Attraction trademark. The company also licenses its initial compounds and related technology, as well as sells its patented compounds to licensed customers to include these compounds as components in their products. In addition, it offers private label manufacturing services to licensed customers. Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. distributes its products through distributors, as well as through the Web site, naturalattraction.com. The company was formerly known as EROX Corporation and changed its name to Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. in May 1998. Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

