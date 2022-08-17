Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 16th (AMRX, BAS, BKE, ELAN, GYC, HD, HEN3, HSKA, HWKN, IGT)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 16th:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €60.00 ($61.22) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €13.00 ($13.27) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $335.00 to $360.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €75.00 ($76.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $170.00.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $43.00.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $1.00 to $2.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $256.00 to $288.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.