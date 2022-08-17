Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Decreased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,730 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $55,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $7,384,291. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Stock Down 5.8 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.79.

Shares of ADI traded down $10.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.65. 135,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,945. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

