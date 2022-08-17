Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.86 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $82.58 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $5.40 or 0.00022989 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002283 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013451 BTC.
About Ampleforth Governance Token
Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.
Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token
