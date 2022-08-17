Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Raised by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $250.79. 30,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,898. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a market cap of $134.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

