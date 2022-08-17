Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.34

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.34 and traded as low as $22.17. Ames National shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 15,047 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Ames National Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $199.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Ames National in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ames National in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ames National by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

