American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 592,800 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 674,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 310,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $316,068.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Vanguard news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $167,084.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $316,068.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 250.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 769,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 550,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,322,000 after buying an additional 238,046 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,710,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,442,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 132,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

AVD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,794. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.83. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.88.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

