American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.13.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $278.45 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

