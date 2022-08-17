American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.31–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.10 million-$148.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.24 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APEI shares. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of APEI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. 578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,702. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Public Education will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 9.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 21.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter worth $249,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Public Education by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

