American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Boosted by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $993,440,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1,051.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528,228 shares in the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,170,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Insider Activity

American Express Stock Performance

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $163.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.84 and its 200-day moving average is $168.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.