American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2,292.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.66. The stock had a trading volume of 32,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,800. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

