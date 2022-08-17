American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 16,700 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $511,688.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,677,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,598,109.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 190,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,401. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,466,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 259,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

