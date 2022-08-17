Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.01. 8,877,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,646,824. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.42%.
In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.
Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.
