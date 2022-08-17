Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy Sells 23,620 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.10. 47,881,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,927,820. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,974.3% in the 2nd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,956.8% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 93,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 89,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,206.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 128,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

