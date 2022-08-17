Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is TD Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Alphabet worth $2,479,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $36,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.87. The company had a trading volume of 495,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,463,514. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

