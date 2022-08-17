Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $69.21 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $239.06 million and approximately $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 43% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00115587 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001746 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00024975 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

