Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 15.71. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

