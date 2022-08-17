Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2,880.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Ally Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Shares of ALLY opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

