Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Short Interest Update

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 746,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,930. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 88.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.