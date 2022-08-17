Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close.

ATD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$63.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ATD traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,968. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$54.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.35. The company has a market cap of C$61.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$45.23 and a 1 year high of C$60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.89 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.5899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

