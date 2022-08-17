Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS ANCTF traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.91. 6,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,124. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $48.35.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

