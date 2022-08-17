Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.17. 403,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,009,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.17. The company has a market capitalization of $238.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $182.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

