Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,790,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $90.95. The stock had a trading volume of 142,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,009,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $240.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

