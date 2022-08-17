Alclear Investments Ii, Llc Sells 39,556 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 39,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $1,193,008.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alclear Investments Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 206 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $5,768.00.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,567. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Clear Secure by 611.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

