Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Alaunos Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

TCRT stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $399.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.51. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $5,231,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,690,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $534,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

