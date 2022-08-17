Akropolis Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (AKRO)

Akropolis (AKRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Akropolis has a total market cap of $24.86 million and $2.75 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,031.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00128804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00067858 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

AKRO is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Akropolis

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

