Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Akouos Stock Performance
NASDAQ AKUS opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Akouos has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $13.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akouos from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
About Akouos
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
