Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Akouos Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKUS opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Akouos has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $13.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akouos from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Akouos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Akouos by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,638,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 140,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akouos by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 478,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Akouos by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Akouos by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 49,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Akouos by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

