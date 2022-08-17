Aigang Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (AIX)

Aigang (AIX) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. Aigang has a total market cap of $54,034.56 and $1,639.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aigang has traded up 377.7% against the dollar. One Aigang coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,028.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00068433 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang (AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aigang

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

