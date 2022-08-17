AGF Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,295. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.34 and a 200-day moving average of $156.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

