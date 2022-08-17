AGF Investments LLC Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,906. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,985 shares of company stock worth $5,427,921. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

