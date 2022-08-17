AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 732,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,718 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $68,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 91.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 51,173 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.2% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $101.78. 19,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,971. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average is $99.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

