AGF Investments Inc. Sells 55,085 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,085 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Chubb worth $81,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $199.85. 9,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,498. The firm has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.33. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

