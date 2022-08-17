AGF Investments Inc. Sells 180,418 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,418 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 1.11% of Primerica worth $59,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 84.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Primerica Price Performance

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.48. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,533. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

