AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,206,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,004 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 2.1% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.59% of Marathon Petroleum worth $274,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.9 %

MPC stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.49. 63,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,318,293. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

