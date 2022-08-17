AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 207,959 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,967 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 1.4% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Applied Materials worth $188,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 146.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $390,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Stock Down 3.5 %

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.67. The company had a trading volume of 76,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,628. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.71. The stock has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

