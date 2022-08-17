AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 154,345 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 162.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,345 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $74,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,817. The stock has a market cap of $334.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

