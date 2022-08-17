AGF Investments America Inc. Purchases 60,910 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,910 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 1.5% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after buying an additional 2,888,435 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,957,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $68,183,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 65,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

