AGF Investments America Inc. Has $12.73 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,436 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 2.3% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $141.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,630. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average is $150.53. The company has a market capitalization of $250.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

