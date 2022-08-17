AGF Investments America Inc. Buys 39,695 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 39,695 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 76,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.45. 275,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,469,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $385.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

