African Gold Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGACU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of African Gold Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:AGACU – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
African Gold Acquisition Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on African Gold Acquisition (AGACU)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.