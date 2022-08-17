African Gold Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGACU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of African Gold Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:AGACU – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

African Gold Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.