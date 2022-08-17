AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. One AFEN Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AFEN Blockchain has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. AFEN Blockchain has a total market cap of $77,181.97 and approximately $42,847.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013533 BTC.
About AFEN Blockchain
AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain.
AFEN Blockchain Coin Trading
