AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. AEye had a negative return on equity of 53.76% and a negative net margin of 2,521.51%.

AEye Price Performance

NASDAQ LIDR opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. AEye has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of AEye from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEye

In related news, CFO Robert Anthony Brown sold 20,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $112,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Blair Lacorte sold 14,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $74,062.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,610,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,099.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Anthony Brown sold 20,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $112,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,215 shares of company stock valued at $428,750 in the last three months. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in AEye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AEye by 52.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AEye by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in AEye during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 26.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

