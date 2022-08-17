Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AVIFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0769 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.
Advanced Info Service Public Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVIFY opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.32. Advanced Info Service Public has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32.
Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile
